UPDATE: Gadsden ISD ‘lockdown’ downgraded to ‘shelter in place’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As a result of ongoing threats to the schools, students and staff at Gadsden ISD, officials with the district announced Thursday that the entire district would be on lockdown.

A short time later, district officials revised the district’s status to ‘shelter in place.’ The revised status applying to Gadsden High School, Gadsden Middle, and GISD Support Services, as recommended by Dona Ana Sheriffs Department.

Officials say the lockdown situation is a continuation of the investigation currently going on regarding threats to the Gadsden high school that they received Tuesday, and not related to the one in El Paso, where UTEP, and several campuses in EPISD and Canutillo ISD were either locked down or placed on ‘lockout’ status.

Earlier this week Gadsden High was the target of online threats, which both the district and regional law enforcement continue to investigate.

At that time, GISD officials used the notification system to alert parents, staff and students of the situation.

As this is an on-going situation, we will bring you the latest here on KTSM.com and in our later newscast.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.