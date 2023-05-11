EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department along with law enforcement agencies in the region are collaborating with the Office of Emergency Management to increase their presence throughout the community due to the expiration of Title 42, the City of El Paso said in a release Thursday, May 11.

The city says the increased law enforcement presence is to address public safety concerns for residents as well as migrants who are entering unknown areas.

The city adds that several large groups of migrants have been seen crossing major roadways adding that some have entered yards searching for shelter in unoccupied homes and buildings.

Motorists are asked to be cautious when traveling on roadways near the border or near the downtown area and should not pick up or try to give rides to anyone in those areas.

Motorists are also asked to slow down and warn other drivers ahead if hazards are present by using their hazard lights and brake lights.

The city also asks for residents to

Be aware of their surroundings

Lock their vehicles

Not to leave items of values in vehicles

Secure their homes by locking all doors and windows

Immediately report any suspicious activity by dialing 911