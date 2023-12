EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America will be hosting “Shop with a Cop” event from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The event will be held at the following locations:

Walmart, 7555 N. Mesa St.

Walmart, 7101 Gateway Blvd. W.

EPPD says this event aims to strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the local community while spreading joy during the holiday season.