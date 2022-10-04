EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso public accounting firm Lauterbach, Borschow and Co. donated $20,000 to the Accounting and Information Systems Department at UTEP.

In attendance were UTEP faculty and administration including AIS Department Chair, Dr. Kevin Dow, and UTEP Dean of the College of Business Administration, Dr. James Payne. Lauterbach employees who are UTEP alumni also attended including Shareholder Steve Rash, CPA.

Nearly half of the firm’s professional staff are UTEP alumni including Shareholders Cindy Fields, CPA and Steve Rash, CPA.

Since its launch in 1952, Lauterbach has grown into the largest public accounting firm in the region with 26 certified public accountants and 35 supporting team members. Lauterbach offers tax planning and preparation, audit and assurance and business valuation services.