Latin trap, reggaeton star Ozuna to perform in El Paso this fall

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - One of the biggest superstars in reggaeton and Latin trap music is coming to El Paso this fall!

Ozuna is bringing his "Aura" tour to the El Paso County Coliseum on October 25.

The 26-year-old Dominican-Puerto Rican singer has been heating up the charts since last year when he released his chart-topping first album, "Odisea".

The album featured 13 hit singles on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart, including "Se Preparo" and "Tu Foto".

His new release, "Aura", is expected to be released later this year.

Ozuna was named Top Latin Artist of the Year at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and Artist of the Year at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Ozuna previously performed a sold-out show in El Paso last November.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, June 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Coliseum Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone at 800-754-3000, and online.