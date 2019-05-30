Latin Grammy winner Mon Laferte will perform in El Paso

Courtesy of Mon Laferte

EL PASO, Texas, (KTSM) - Latin Grammy winner Mon Laferte will return to El Paso, but this time in her first-ever headlining tour.

Her concert will be held at the El Paso Coliseum on Aug. 22.

Laferte performed at the El Paso Coliseum last year with Juanes, and performed at this year's Coachella music festival.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, through all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone at or the El Paso County Coliseum Box Office.