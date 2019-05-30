News

Latin Grammy winner Mon Laferte will perform in El Paso

Posted: May 29, 2019 05:01 PM MST

Updated: May 29, 2019 05:02 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas, (KTSM) - Latin Grammy winner Mon Laferte will return to El Paso, but this time in her first-ever headlining tour.  

Her concert will be held at the El Paso Coliseum on Aug. 22.

Laferte performed at the El Paso Coliseum last year with Juanes, and performed at this year's Coachella music festival. 

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, through all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone at or the El Paso County Coliseum Box Office.

