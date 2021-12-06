El Paso County Commissioners Court approves minimum wage boost for county employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioners Court took another step to boost employees pay during a meeting on Monday.

The court unanimously approved an across-the-board raise in the minimum wage for employees to $13-an-hour. The increase does not apply to elected officials, constables and sheriff’s office collective bargaining employees.

“I don’t know how many other counties pay a living wage to their lowest paid folks as well as taking care of everybody at every single level,” David Stout, El Paso County Commissioners Court Precinct 2 said. “I think we also made it a policy priority a number of years ago to pay our folks what the market says they should make.”

Betsy Keller, the El Paso County chief administrator, said the increase takes effect on Jan. 9, 2022.

District judge Linda Chew supported the vote to help employees experiencing financial challenges spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This wage adjustment is a long time coming,” Chew said. “The pandemic did a number of things but one of the most important was to shine a light, a glaring spotlight, indeed, on salaries.”

