El Paso Children’s Hospital hosting “chalk the garage” as part of childhood cancer awareness month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Children’s Hospital will host a community event to spruce up the facility’s garage as part of childhood cancer awareness month.

Artists will create a collaborative piece inside the hospital’s garage with chalk as families will be able to watch from windows around the building or on social media.

The piece will be deemed “Perseverance” and will feature Koi fish swimming on the rooftop to symbolize strength, courage and commitment. Artists will be drawing the piece on the fifth floor of the garage.

For a view of the mural, the hospital will show images on social media around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

