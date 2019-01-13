Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Top Stories
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Undocumented immigrants allegedly assault El Paso Border Patrol agent
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Latest
Texas close to ensuring a rape case doesn’t end without a DNA test
Bill banning red light cameras in Texas heads to the governor’s desk
The process behind the ‘Mayberry Texas’ investigation
‘Big 3’ Texas leaders discuss sales tax increase to drive property taxes down
Why does the country’s largest tobacco company support raising the smoking age?
More Latest Headlines
Texas House passes bill to reduce pot penalties, facing opposition from Senate leader
Texas school finance reform bill passes House
High expectations won’t wear down these Astros
Federal judge orders counties to stop removing names from voter rolls
Sec. of State under fire for ‘purge’ list faces confirmation
Back to the basics for Gov. Abbott’s State of the State Address
State of Texas: Committee assignments and the charter school debate
Charter school ‘timeout’ proposal sparks debate in Texas
Deadly explosion leads lawmaker to file natural gas oversight bills
Power and influence on the same page at the Capitol