Latest update on case trial for the man suspected of killing Erika Gaytan

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy El Paso Police Department.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man suspected of killing El Paso woman, Erika Andrea Gaytan, appeared in the 409th District Court Monday, ahead of his scheduled jury trial on September 10.

As previously reported, 28-year-old Ricardo Marquez is facing murder charges in connection with the death of Erika Andrea Gaytan who went missing after a concert at the El Paso County Coliseum on July 13, 2019.

Marquez is currently being held at the El Paso Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, Gaytan had attended a concert with Marquez and never returned.  After the concert, the couple allegedly drove to Marquez’s residence and both became involved in an argument.

According to Marquez, Gaytan then used a ride-share app and left his residence. However, there is no evidence of such activity on Gaytan’s phone records.

The victim has not been seen or heard from since, nor has she communicated with her 7-year-old son. Her family continues to search for her body in the area near Montana Vista, where Marquez’s vehicle was allegedly spotted on surveillance footage the day after her disappearance. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Local store helps girl collect donations for research of a rare type of epilepsy

San Elizario mother in school video arrested

Stabbing at Cielo Vista Mall

Oasis Water Park at Eastside Regional Park opens

Five car collision in Northeast El Paso

Kombucha gaining popularity in the Sun City

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link