Man intentionally pinned married couple against a West Central bar wall with vehicle, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 27-year-old man is charged with murder and aggravated assault after allegedly pinning a married couple against a wall with his vehicle at a South-Central bar on Saturday.

Officers with the El Paso Police Department arrested Donovan Paul Byers, who they say got in an altercation with the couple outside of Adrian’s Cocktail Lounge on 3400 Gateway Boulevard East on Saturday evening. Shortly after the argument, Byers drove his Ford Mustang in reverse at a high rate of speed, jumped a curb and pinned the couple on the west side of the bar, police said.

“Later that day, Byers was charged with murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury,” a news release stated. “He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $1.2 million.”

Police said Adrian Samuel Linton and Cecilia Chavez were struck by the vehicle and that Byers left the scene after hitting them. The pair was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Linton was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. Chavez is expected to survive from her injuries.

