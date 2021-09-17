Congresswoman Escobar leads Texas Democratic Congressional Delegation in urging President Biden to fight Texas abortion ban law

FILE – In this March 30, 2021, file photo, pro-life demonstrators gather in the rotunda at the Capitol while the Senate debated anti-abortion bills in Austin, Texas. Even before a strict abortion ban took effect in Texas this week, clinics in neighboring states were fielding more and more calls from women desperate for options. The Texas law, allowed to stand in a decision Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 by the U.S. Supreme Court, bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, typically around six weeks. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic lawmakers are urging President Biden to support legislation to protect women’s reproductive freedom and constitutional rights on Constitution Day.

On Friday Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16), a vice chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, led fellow members of the Texas Democratic Congressional Delegation in sending a letter to President Joe Biden to beseech him to publicly support the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA).

The delegation also asks the administration to issue a Statement of Administration Policy in support of the bill.

“You can help protect access to abortion in our state, and nationwide, now by supporting the passage of this critical legislation and taking any other measures at your disposal to support abortion access in Texas and across the country,” write 10 members of the Texas Democratic Congressional delegation.

The letter comes after the United States Supreme Court permitted Senate Bill 8 (SB8), which institutes a six-week abortion ban in Texas.

The lawmakers argue that SB 8 is in direct violation of the near 50 year precedent established by Roe v. Wade and is forcing an abrupt end to almost all abortion access across the state of Texas.

“Since this moment also calls for legislative action to protect access to abortion across the country, we are writing to you to urge you to publicly support the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA) and issue a Statement of Administration Policy (SAP) in support of the bill,” the lawmakers wrote to President Biden.

The letter underscores the new obstacles patients will face under SB8, that includes new research from the Guttmacher Institute that determinedSB8 will increase the average one-way driving distance for pregnant Texans seeking an abortion by twentyfold.

The lawmakers concluded the letter by emphasizing the critical need for Congress to pass the WHPA and end laws like SB8, as well as creating a statutory right for healthcare providers to offer abortion care and patients to receive that care.

Moreover, the lawmakers urge Biden to support the passage of WHPA and take measures to support abortion access in Texas and across the country.

“To put it bluntly, our constituents are seeing their rights stripped away before their very eyes, and efforts to ban abortion will not stop with those in Texas,” the lawmakers wrote. “We’re already seeing copycat bills — people hostile to reproductive rights have pledged to introduce them in Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, and South Dakota, and we expect even more. We must stop this erosion of people’s constitutional rights.”

