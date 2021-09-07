U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar honored by ‘ELLE’ magazine as part of National Hispanic Heritage Month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s own Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) is being honored by one of the world’s leading women’s publications.

Escobar was named one of ELLE’s “Nine Latinx Women Changing the World” as part of National Hispanic Heritage Month. 

Other honorees include actress Rachel Zegler, author Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, athlete SIlvia Vasquez-Lavado, and more.

“Her experience navigating the El Paso–Juárez region, home of the largest bilingual, binational work-force in the Western Hemisphere—not to mention her time as an English-lit professor—has benefited her in DC, where agendas are often advanced through connective narratives,” writes ELLE reporter Isabel Gonzalez Whitaker of Escobar. 

The article delineates Escobar’s legacy of public service to the Borderland that spans more than a quarter century. 

Escobar’s legislative priorities have included equitable health care, gun violence prevention, and passionate immigration. 

“Representative Escobar has a special ability to unite colleagues of different ideologies around shared values,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tells ELLE. “When she speaks, people listen.”

