El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – After news broke of Cormac McCarthy’s death, owner of The Gardner Hotel in Downtown El Paso recalled what an honor it was to have him as a guest for several years.

McCarthy was a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer best known for his works such as “No Country for Old Men”,” The Road”, “All the Pretty Horses,” and many more.

Many of his novels were also made into award-winning films.

One of the places where he drew his inspiration was The Gardner Hotel in the heart of Downtown El Paso, even mentioning it by name in several of his novels.

Hotel owner Joe Nebhan remembers McCarthy living in the hotel on and off in the 70s and 80s and described him as a man who liked to keep private but was a pleasant company.

“He was a force in the literary world, he was a real force and a great person,” Nebhan said.

In his years of frequenting the hotel, McCarthy would stay in various rooms, of which several of them are now decorated in his honor, with images of him and his books as well as movies based on his novels.

One local writer Robert Shawn came down to The Gardner with a cup of coffee and sat in the lobby reminiscing.

He said he knew McCarthy and would grab drinks with him, accompanied by a fruitful conversation.

“He was always writing in a little book he had with him,” Shawn described McCarthy.

2022 was the hotel’s 100th anniversary and Nebhan extended an invitation to McCarthy as well. However, he was not able to make it.

Nebhan said they plan on hosting an event in McCarthy’s honor and find his old hotel registration cards that will be put up for display along with other memorabilia.