EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The last day to apply for a ballot by mail for the special City Council election is Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The election will be for an unexpired term for City Council District 2. City Rep. Alexsandra Annello announced earlier that she will be running for House District 77.

Candidates to fill her seat are: attorney Veronica “Vero” Carbajal; long-time City Hall staffer Judy Gutierrez; El Paso ISD Trustee Josh Acevedo; and Ben Mendoza.

Election Day is Dec. 9. Early voting will be from Nov. 27 through Dec. 5.

You are eligible to vote early by mail if you are a registered voter who is:

65 years of age or older Disability (Have a sickness or physical condition that prevents from appearing at the polling place during the Early Voting period or on Election Day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or injury of his/her health) Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day Out of the county on Election Day and during the period of Early Voting by personal appearance (must provide out of county address) Confined in jail or involuntary civil commitment



To vote by mail, a voter must complete and submit an application for a ballot by mail, also known as an ABBM, to the early voting clerk. To download and print an ABBM, English or Spanish, or for more information visit https://epcountyvotes.com/voter_information/civilian_ballot_by_mail.



If a voter requested a ballot by mail and later decides to vote at the voting place, a voter must surrender their ballot by mail to vote in person. If a voter does not surrender their ballot, a provisional ballot will be offered to the voter.



If the voter does not believe that the ballot will be delivered on time through the mail, the voter can drop off their own ballot only on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In-Person: The El Paso County Elections Department, 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314, El Paso, Texas 79901

Curbside: Campbell Street (Eastside) of the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314, El Paso, Texas 79901



Voters with questions can call (915) 546-2154 or email at epelections@epcounty.com.