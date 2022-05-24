EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students in grades PreK-12 will have a connection to the universe beyond Earth. They will be sending their messages all the way to space!

Harmony Public Schools is participating in Blue Origin’s Club for the Future, an educational outreach program whose mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and to help invent the future of life in space.

As a part of its mission, Blue Origin’s Club for the Future sponsors an exciting program for schools called Postcards to Space. Students will write or draw their vision of what the future of life in space will look like.

The postcards will be placed in a rocket inspired mailbox, designed and created in a Harmony makerspace, and then have the postcards blasted off to space on a New Shepard rocket. New Shepard is Blue Origin’s reusable suborbital rocket system designed to take astronauts and research payloads past the Kármán line – the internationally recognized boundary of space.

The postcards will then be returned to the students with the stamp “Flown to Space.” Students will forever have a space-flown keepsake to remind them there are no boundaries for their futures.

