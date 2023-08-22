LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it comes to the TSA Cutest Canine contest, it can be a ruff choice.

Voting is underway for 2023’s contest and Southern Nevada residents are invited to vote now for a local canine who works at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

K9 Dina is a three-year-old German Short-Haired Pointer who works with her handler Nick at LAS. She’s one of four semi-finalists in the Transportation Security Administration’s Cutest Canine Contest.

According to the TSA, Dina is a fun-loving and attention-seeking pup who wants to be everyone’s best friend! She loves to have her ears rubbed and works hard to be rewarded with her favorite toy, a yellow tennis ball.

“Once people learn more about Dina and how special she is, they will no doubt come to admire her for all she does to support the agency’s security operations. We are so fortunate to have Dina and her handler Nick on the TSA team in Las Vegas,” TSA Federal Security Director for Las Vegas Karen Burke said. “Dina combines an excellent work ethic and a friendly demeanor as she carries out her important responsibilities.”

All voting is being conducted through the TSA’s social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Votes can be cast on Instagram stories, Facebook stories, and Twitter polls. The first round will last until 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

K9 Dina is facing up against Tampa International Airport’s K9 Zeta, a 3-year-old German Shepherd.

The other two semi-finalists, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois named K9 Joker-Jordan from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and a 3-year-old German Short-Haired Pointer named Zita from the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, are facing off against each other.

The top two vote-getters will move on to the final round where they will go head-to-head to become the year’s Cutest Canine. The TSA will announce its “Top Dog” on Monday, Aug. 28, coinciding with National Dog Day.

The public will directly decide the paw-some winner, so give Dina a round of a-paws and head to the TSA social media pages to place your vote!