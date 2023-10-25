LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas teens who face numerous charges, including murder, in the death of a bicyclist who was intentionally hit appeared in court Tuesday morning as a judge set their trial date.

A grand jury indicted Jesus Ayala, 18; and Jzamir Keys, 16 for an hours-long crime spree. They’re accused of stealing at least three cars, burglarizing a home, hitting another car on the road and taking off, and striking two bicyclists in separate incidents.

A 72-year-old man survived the first hit-and-run. Retired California police chief Andy Probst, 64, did not survive.

Ayala and Keys appeared to smile at the widow and daughter of Probst in court.

“They started trying to intimidate us, mad dog us,” Taylor Probst said. “These guys, they did not respect the court whatsoever.”

The teens also appeared to communicate with each other and, at times, covered their faces.

On Monday, the 8 News Now Investigators obtained additional evidence at the center of the case that included body camera video from the moment after Ayala was taken into custody.

“It’s just a <expletive> hit and run, slap on the wrist,” Ayala told a Las Vegas Metro police officer.

Taylor Probst said that she believed that the evidence would help in the prosecution of the teens.

“It shows that they really have no remorse, that this is just a game to them. Like they don’t, they really don’t care if anyone else lives or dies,” she said. “They don’t care about themselves if they live or die.”

She also said she believed that the teens’ parents were to blame.

“A multitude of different people failed, but I think ultimately the parents, they’re the ones who failed,” she said.

Taylor and Crystal Probst said they will continue to attend the teens’ court appearances to seek justice and to also put a face on a victim of the teens’ alleged crimes.

Crystal Probst wore her husband’s Apple watch which he was wearing when he was killed. Taylor Probst and her brother had received an alert from the watch when their father was hit.

“Keeping him close reminds me he’s here with me in the courthouse, you know, to fight for him,” Crystal Probst said.

Clark County Public Defender David Westbrook expressed concerns about evidence in the case obtained by the media and suggested that the Clark County District Attorney’s office leaked the material. However, the evidence that was obtained is public record.

Both teens, who were minors at the time of the crash, are being tried in the adult court system. Clark County District Court Judge Jacqueline Bluth set their trial date for Sept. 16, 2024.

Taylor Probst told reporters she wants the teens to receive the death penalty. However, because they were juveniles at the time of the alleged crime spree, by law, they will not face the death penalty.