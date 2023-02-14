LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Strip resort the Mirage announced it is returning its dolphins to SeaWorld.

Joe Lupo president of the Mirage made the announcement on Tuesday, which read in part, “We are returning the dolphins to SeaWorld in San Diego in accordance with Mirage’s contractual commitment to do so when SeaWorld originally loaned these dolphins to the Mirage Dolphin Habitat.”

The statement went on to describe the partnership the resort has with SeaWorld.

Three weeks ago “Duchess,” one of five original dolphins at the Mirage died.

She was the fourth dolphin to die at the resort’s Secret Garden and habitat attraction in less than a year.

Last April, 13-year-old Bella, who was Duchess’ granddaughter, died after undergoing treatment for gastroenteritis for several weeks. In early September, 19-year-old Maverick died following treatment for a lung infection. Weeks later, 11-year-old K2 died while in the process of receiving treatment for a respiratory illness.

The facility temporarily closed after K2’s death before its permanent closure was announced last November.

MGM had previously announced it was going to sell The Mirage to Hard Rock International. Hard Rock’s leadership team announced it would eventually permanently close the habitat before beginning construction of the Guitar Hotel and other planned redevelopments, according to a letter sent to Mirage employees.

The full statement on Tuesday’s announcement from the Mirage is listed below.