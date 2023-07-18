LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police searched a home Monday as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Tupac Shakur, police confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators.

Shakur was shot and killed one block off the Las Vegas Strip in September 1996. His murder remains unsolved.

Detectives served the search warrant at a home in Henderson near Interstate 11 and Wagon Wheel Drive, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Police did not comment further. No arrest had been made as of Tuesday.

This is a developing story.