LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the stars of the reality show “Pawn Stars” was arrested in Las Vegas last week on a charge of DUI, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department documents said.

According to an arrest report, on Sept. 8 around 2 a.m., an officer in the area of Main Street and Charleston Boulevard saw a white Ford pickup truck “veering” back and forth between the right lane and the bicycle lane.

The officer began following the truck, activated their lights, and signaled for the driver to pull over. The driver of the pickup truck was “slow to stop” so the officer used a public address system to order the driver to stop, the report said.

Once the driver pulled over, the officer walked up to the pickup truck, where the driver already had his driver’s license ready to hand over, police said. He was identified as Richard Corey Harrison, 40.

Richard Corey Harrison (LVMPD)

According to the report, the officer told Harrison they had pulled him over because he was “failing to maintain the lane.”

Harrison told the officer that his vehicle “does pull to the right” as an explanation, police said.

The officer noticed Harrison’s eyes were bloodshot, “watery,” and “droopy,” the report said, adding Harrison had a “blank stare.” The officer stated that he could smell a “strong odor of alcohol” coming from the truck.

According to the report, when the officer asked Harrison to step out of his truck, the “odor of alcohol followed his person.” The officer then performed a field sobriety test before taking Harrison into custody.

When asked to provide a blood or breath sample, Harrison said he should “probably ask for his lawyer,” the report stated.

Police took a blood sample from Harrison after the breathalyzer machine at the Las Vegas city jail was not working properly.

Harrison was booked into the Las Vegas city jail for DUI.