LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas police officer was taken to the hospital after rescuing a driver from a burning car.

It happened on Friday just after 4:30 p.m. along the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

The vehicle caught fire while the driver was still inside, police said.

When the police officer arrived he and another unidentified man were able to break a window and get the driver out.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the driver of a white sedan was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard when the vehicle hit a palm tree in the center median.

The driver and the officer were both taken to the hospital.

The officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

Police officer assists driver after vehicle fire along 3400 block Las Vegas Boulevard (LVMPD)

Some traffic lanes are expected to remain closed due to the investigation, police stated.