LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family is searching for answers after a school bus driver reportedly hit their dog and dragged him through an entire neighborhood without stopping.

The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 17 in a gated community near Hualapai and Sunset.

“It’s been a really difficult situation, mainly for the kids. My daughter’s having a hard time with it. She’s 16, and she drove home and had to see everything,” Marisa Robinson, who lives at the end of the cul-de-sac where the dog’s body was left, said.

She and her neighbors are upset that it took five hours to remove the dog’s body. The dog, whose name was Romper, was killed right as the children were coming home from school.

“At this point in time, we really just need CCSD to step up and take care of their responsibility of their employee that caused this chaos in our community,” Robinson said.

Surveillance video from a neighbor captured the moment the Clark County School District bus driver hit Romper. The footage showed the bus appearing to shake and drag the rottweiler.

According to a report from Clark County Animal Protection Services, a neighbor says she was waiting outside her house for the school bus to drop off her child when she heard strange noises from the bus.

At first, she thought it was a trash bag. But when the bus passed her house, she saw the dog being dragged under the bus, according to the report.

The report goes on to say that neighbors had to cover the dog with a large rug due to the graphic nature of the scene.

In a statement to 8 News Now, Rompers owners said, “The loss of our Romper Stomper has been devastating. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our neighbors and their compassion has been helpful during this time.”

Romper escaped from their house after the electronic keypad on the door malfunctioned, according to the owners.

8 News Now reached out to CCSD regarding the dog’s death, they responded that they are aware of the incident but declined to say whether the driver was reprimanded.