Las Palmas Women’s Center honoring NICU nurses as part of Neonatal Nurses Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local hospitals, such as Las Palmas Women’s Center, are celebrating Neonatal Nurses Day by honoring all NICU nurses who care for some of the most fragile patients newborns.



Wednesday, September 15, is known as Neonatal Nurses Day (part of Neonatal Nurses Week) across the nation. The day tributes all of the hard-working NICU nurses handling newborns that are born with problems or complications that require specialized ICU care. These nurses care for those babies from the moment they’re born until they leave the NICU.



Las Palmas Women’s Center Neonatal nurse Donald Tanner shared why being a NICU nurse is so meaningful to him.

“It’s so rewarding to see a 23-weeker come in and spend 4 or 5 moths with them, see them grow, and hit those milestones,” Tanner shared. “From the moment you bottle feed them to first time you hear them cry if they’ve been intubated for so long. It’s really rewarding especially for the parents. You can see it in their eyes lighting up and on discharge day. It’s sad to see them go, but you know it’s better off for them.”

Las Palmas Women’s Center offers top post and antepartum care as it is home to a 35-bed NICU, private suites for new families, and with other premiere services.



