EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Palmas Medical Center made a food donation to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Photos by Santiago Reyes – KTSM

Staff members and employees from Las Palmas Medical Center and the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank loaded turkeys into the food bank’s vehicle on Wednesday, which were donated by hospital employees.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is a local nonprofit that works to combat the hunger crisis in the El Paso community for the 11th consecutive year.