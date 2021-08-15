Las Palmas Del Sol Women’s Center opens in Horizon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new place for women to receive health care is now open in Horizon.

The ribbon-cutting for the new Las Palmas Del Sol Women’s Resource Center in Horizon happened on Saturday.

According to Del Sol, the center will serve women and teens who may not have other have access to health care.



“The center is geared towards providing resources for the pregnant woman. Anything from breastfeeding support, nutrition support, we also provide free pregnancy testing in the event that the patient is uncertain if they are pregnant or not,” said Yvonne Estrada the Director of Women and Children’s Services Del Sol Medical Center.

The center also does physician referrals and can provide information to women about Medicaid eligibility.