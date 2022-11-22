EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Both Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare Hospitals in El Paso were recently awarded an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades.

This national recognition singles out hospitals’ efforts to provide safer health care and protect patients from harm, according to a news release announcing the grade.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent, national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for patients. The Hospital Safety Grade comes out every six months based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents and infections among the patients in their care.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade was developed under the guidance of a panel of national experts that use up to 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to nearly 3,000 acute care hospitals across the country. It is the only hospital rating system based exclusively on preventing medical errors and harm to patients.