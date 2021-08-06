Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare unveils infusion center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An Infusion Center has been opened at Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare to provide chemotherapy for oncology patients, IV antibiotics and other supplemental intravenous treatment for patients.



The Las Palmas Del Sol Infusion Center is located at Las Palmas Medical Center on 1801 N. Oregon St.

“Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is committed to providing the highest level of care to patients throughout El Paso and its surrounding areas, and we are pleased to now offer additional support for patients who need supplemental medications or other fluids during their treatment plan,” said Don Karl, chief executive officer at Las Palmas Medical Center. “This center at Las Palmas Medical Center offers patients the latest infusion therapies, innovative clinical trials and specialized treatment of gynecologic diseases.”

The Infusion Center is staffed by a team of certified oncology nurses and specially trained professionals. Features at the center includes comfortable and personalized infusion stations and televisions along with painting and drawing supplies to help pass the time during therapy.



The center also offers chemotherapy, biotherapy and immunotherapy, IV antibiotics, iron replenishment therapies, hydration and electrolyte replenishment and supportive medications.

A women’s oncology center is connected to the Infusion Center, which helps provide a full continuum of care for patients who need it. The oncology center offers treatment options for ovarian cancer, endometrial/uterine cancer, cervical cancer, vulvar and vaginal cancers, gestational trophoblastic disease and pre-invasive disorders. The medical and surgical services offered include complex pelvic and abdominal surgery, minimally invasive robotic surgery, immunotherapy, intraperitoneal chemotherapy, and genetic and pathological assessments.

For more information about services available through Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, visit LPDSHealthcare.com.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.