EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare will be hosting a hiring event for nurses on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Southwest University Park.

The hiring event will be from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. and will be open to nursing students, recent graduates, experienced nurses and licensed vocational nurses.

Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes as interviews will be conducted on site. Offers may be extended to qualified candidates.

Attendees are also encouraged to wear their favorite sports jersey and jeans. People who are interested in attending the hiring event can register by clicking here: Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare Hiring Event (indeed.com).