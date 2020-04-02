Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare responds to National Nurses United protest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Registered nurses in El Paso and across the nation are planning to protest today and tomorrow outside of hospitals.

The National Nurses United is protesting what they say is a lack of preparedness by the nation’s largest hospital chain, HCA Healthcare.

In El Paso, that includes Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center.

The Union says the hospital chain is placing nurses, staff, and patients at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nurses at various HCA hospitals are reporting that they have had to work without proper protective equipment,” said Jean Ross, RN, president of National Nurses United. “Nurses say they are not informed when they are exposed to an infected patient. They are told to unsafely reuse masks and at one hospital they are even being told not to wear masks because it ‘scared the patients.’”

Nurses are asking for optimal personal protective equiptment.

Yesterday, Las Palmas Medical Center announced all staff members and health care providers are now required to wear masks.

One of the concerns reported by RN’s here in El Paso was that employees in Mother-Baby units were exposed to a COVID-19 positive physician, a news release from National Nurses United said.

According to the union, employees were not told of the exposure until more than 48 hours later, and nurses were allegedly told to report to work until they got their test results back, potentially infecting patients and other staff.

KTSM reached out to Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, this is what they said:

“The National Nurses Union is trying to use this crisis to advance its own interest—organizing more members,” said Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare officials in a statement.

According to Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, they have taken steps to help protect the financial security of front-line caregivers and their support colleagues, including a “pandemic pay continuation” policy even as other healthcare systems have announced layoffs.

Officials say the company will seek to redeploy colleagues with reduced hours to other opportunities so they can continue working.

According to a statement from Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, those who cannot be redeployed will continue to receive 70 percent of base pay for up to seven weeks.

“For colleagues working in patient care facilities who are quarantined per CDC guidelines, we will pay 100 percent of base pay for scheduled hours regardless of where the exposure took place,” the statement said.

Healthcare officials said they are doing everything in their power to secure additional supplies, and are following CDC protocols for using and conserving Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

While this is a worldwide shortage, Las Palmas Del Sol said they are addressing the issue with realistic, and workable solutions. Steps they have taken inclide:

Enacted universal masking for all of our employees

Appointing a PPE Steward to oversee priority deployment of PPE effective for COVID-19 where and when it is needed most

Creating strategically located PPE distribution centers across our campuses to quickly deliver equipment

“The COVID-19 pandemic is unique, and our colleagues’ concerns are real. In this unparalleled crisis, everyone should stand together to support our nurses, and not spread misinformation and fear to advance other agendas,” said Brown.