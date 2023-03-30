EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare announced Thursday that Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center both received the “2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award” by Healthgrades.

According to Healthgrades, Las Palmas Del Sol Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center were recognized among the top 5% of approximately 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals evaluated.

“We are proud to have earned the Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades for the fifth consecutive year,” Don Karl, chief executive officer of Las Palmas Medical Center, said. “The staff and employees at Las Palmas Medical Center are dedicated to providing the highest quality of service, and this award is a reflection of our team’s commitment to the safety and well-being of our patients.”

Healthgrades also revealed that patients treated in hospitals receiving this award were on average:

61.4% less likely to experience an in-hospital fall resulting in hip fracture than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.

52.7% less likely to experience a collapsed lung resulting from a procedure or surgery in or around the chest than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.

66.1% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.

67.3% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital than patients treated at nonrecipient hospitals.

“Providing safe, high-quality care to every patient every day has long been our mission,” Art Garza, chief executive officer of Del Sol Medical Center, said. “This recognition would not be possible without the extraordinary efforts of our doctors, nurses and staff. We applaud them for their commitment to excellence and all they do to provide exceptional care to our patients.”