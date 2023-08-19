EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is hosting an open house for one of its newly renovated Women’s Resource Centers from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at at 5557 Alameda Ave.

The centers aim to connect women with community resources and prenatal education while providing them with access to some of the best prenatal care and top-rated hospitals in El Paso, according to a press release sent by Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare.

Services offered through the center include the following:

Pregnancy testing

Physician referral services

Prenatal and basic infant care classes

Medicaid eligibility information

In addition, walk-in access and virtual consultations are available.

During the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the center’s highly skilled advisers, renowned for their expertise in connecting women with community resources, according to an announcement for the open house.

Family-friendly activities such as face painting, animal balloons, snow cones, and pictures with Barbie and friends will also be provided along with refreshments and sweet treats.