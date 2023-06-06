EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After test flying the Unity 25 Spaceflight in late May, the Virgin Galactic will be launching its commercial flight in late June.

KTSM spoke with the Mission specialist and Astronaut 007 Jamila Gilbert about her experience. She says looking at our home planet is very humbling and breath-taking.

“So, I’ve known for a little while. It was back in February. I got a call from our president of missions and safety, Mike Moses and he basically asked “Jamila, are you sitting down?” I took the call and gave me the wonderful news and extended the position to me,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert says after being chosen to join the crew, she went through all the steps anyone would. From purchasing a ticket, which costs $450,000, to working with the training astronaut team for three days.

“On space flight morning, almost indescribable in and on itself because it is just such large billed to this incredible moment. You’re surrounded by friends and family cheering you on and, of course, our world class pilot core. And so, you ride out to the end of the runway, what we call the hammer head and out two vehicles are mother-ship, VMS Eve and VSS Unity,” Gilbert said.

While this isn’t near flying a commercial airline flight, the entire flight is four hours round-trip, reaching between 45,000 to 50,000 ft. in the air.

“This comes after months of speaking with that same group so getting really well acquainted with that team and you get to go some aerobatic plane flights to go feel what G is like, you get to be very comfortable in and out of the seats.”

The Las Cruces Latina native is among the 100 women to reach space after being chosen to test fly to space on May 25th.

So let the starts align and purchase your tickets here at Virgin Galactic.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.