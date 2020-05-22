Las Cruces woman arrested for allegedly stabbing her ex-husband

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police arrested a woman who is suspected of stabbing her ex-husband during an incident on Friday morning.

It happened on May 22, at approximately 4:20 a.m. when Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a stabbing on the 900 block of Montana Ave.

According to a release, police found a man with a non-life-threatening stab wound on his shoulder upon arrival.

The victim told police that his ex-wife, Blanca Isela Rivera Fuentes, 34, arrived at his home early Friday morning and began pounding on his front door.

Investigators later learned the victim opened the door and Fuentes pushed her way inside. Fuentes allegedly cornered her ex-husband inside the home and used a pocketknife to threaten him. At some point, Fuentes allegedly slashed at her ex, stabbing him at least once on his shoulder, a release said.

According to police, Fuentes fled the house and left the area driving her white Range Rover.

Police were able to locate the vehicle near Lester Avenue and Lees Drive but Fuentes refused to stop for the officers. Fuentes led police on a brief chase before pulling over on Amador Avenue where she was successfully detained.

Fuentes has been charged with one third-degree felony count of aggravated battery against a household member. Fuentes is also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, reckless driving and driving while license revoked.

Fuentes was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where she is being held without bond.