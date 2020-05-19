Las Cruces weekend homicide suspect held without bond, police say

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County District Attorney Mark D’ Antonio announced Tuesday that the man responsible for the death of Oscar Amezquita from Las Cruces will be held without bond.

As previously reported, Lonnie Gallegos has been charged with a first-degree felony count of Murder, a second-degree felony of aggravated burglary (armed after entering), and fourth-degree felony counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence in the shooting death of Oscar Amezquita. 

According to District Court Judge Douglas Driggers, Gallegos is considered to be Dangerous and was granted a no-bond hold. 

Gallegos will remain in the Doña Ana County Detention Center awaiting trial.  Third Judicial Chief Deputy District Attorney Jared Stenstrud represented the state, a release said.

