Las Cruces weekend homicide believed to be result of interrupted burglary, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department believes last weekend’s homicide was a result of an interrupted burglary.

As previously reported, Lonnie Gallegos, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, May 13 at approximately 3 a.m.

The shooting happened on May 9 at Landis Boot Shoe Service, 490 S. Esperanza St.

Police believe the owner of the business, 79-year-old Oscar Amezquita, went to his business while a burglary was going on inside and was shot at least once as a result.

Evidence shows the gunfire came from the inside of the building and was directed toward the doorway, a release said.

Unfortunately, Amezquita died shortly after first responders arrived.

A witness heard the gunshots and according to a release saw a man with a brown and white pit bull terrier near the business. The man was seen driving away in Amezquita’s 2004 Kia shortly after the shooting according to the witness.

Police were able to locate the vehicle and got a hold of surveillance cameras which revealed a man walking with a dog.

Officers interviewed a neighbor who described the man who parked the vehicle and matched the man’s description to the images on the surveillance footage.

Gallegos was captured on a lapel camera by a Las Cruces police officer who was out responding to a smoke call early Saturday morning several hours before the homicide, a release said.

Because the officer came across Gallegos that morning while he had his lapel camera on, the video later proved to be helpful in identifying the shooting suspect.

Gallegos is charged with one count of first-degree felony murder, a second-degree felony count of aggravated burglary, and fourth-degree felony counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

Gallegos was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.