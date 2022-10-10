EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department will host an open house Saturday, Oct. 15, at its newly constructed Fire Station No. 3.

The open house will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday 390 N. Valley Dr.

Bottled water, sodas and light snacks will be provided. Firefighters will be on hand to give tours of the new facility.

LCFD’s inflatable Fire Safety House will be erected outside to help teach youth how to safely escape a burning building.



Fire Station 3 replaced a 55-year-old station which was built in 1967 and is located just north of the new station. The new Fire Station 3 houses Engine 3 and Squad 3, providing fire protection and emergency medical services to west Las Cruces.



The new 12,250-square-foot Fire Station 3 sits on an approximate 1.5-acre parcel, has three apparatus bays and a capacity for up to 10 firefighters per shift.



The Fire Station 3 project was approved by voters in the City’s General Obligation Bond special election in 2018. The cost of Fire Station 3 is approximately $6.2 million out of a total of $35.6 million GO Bond.



On Nov. 8, voters will be asked to consider four new General Obligation Bond projects: $10 million for Fire Station 9; $2 million for parks improvements; $5 million for Phase 2 of the East Mesa Public Recreation Complex; and $6 million for the Affordable Housing Fund. These projects will not increase the City’s portion of the property tax rate, according to the city of Las Cruces.

Information on the 2022 GO Bond initiative can be found at www.las-cruces.org/2547/2022-GO-Bond.