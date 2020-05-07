Las Cruces to host virtual Mother’s Day celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of Las Cruces will honor the women who have become the rocks of our homes during these times of uncertainty though a virtual celebration.
The virtual even will take place May 10, at 10 a.m..
The celebration will consist of prerecorded material including music performances, kid-friendly Mother’s Day gift crafts, exercises for Moms and Grandmas, and family-friendly cooking recipes, a release said.
According to a release, some of the activities will be in Spanish. The virtual event is organized by the Quality of Life Department as part of its Las Cruces Cares initiative and will be broadcasted on the City’s Facebook page.
“Because we understand that this Mother’s Day won’t be the same, we wanted to offer an option to celebrate MOM while observing the social distancing requirements,” said Lynn Gallagher, Quality of Life Director.
The Emergency Public Health Order had been extended through May 15, and continues limiting gatherings of five or more people.
“Even though we are apart, we can still be together and honor the women who have loved, mentored and mothered us,” Lynn Gallagher added.