EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of Las Cruces will soon be getting some new firefighters.

The Las Cruces Fire Department will graduate 13 cadets from its 36th Fire Academy on Friday.



The graduation ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, in the auditorium at the Dona Ana Community College East Mesa Campus. The ceremony is open to the public.



Fire cadets expected to graduate Friday are: Lachlan Boyd; Cody De La O; David Dean; Jayden Diaz; Gabriel Franco; Joseph Gallardo; Melina Gaytan; Patrick Martinez; Abram Maynez; Roman Orrantia; Erick Ronquillo; Bryce Thatcher; and Keith Tracy.



The Fire Academy consisted of 24 weeks of field training and classroom instruction. Beginning Sept. 10, cadets who already have their EMS license will begin working in shift rotations. The remaining cadets will begin their shift rotations after completing an additional eight-week EMT course through the Fire Academy.



The Las Cruces Fire Department is currently accepting applications for its next Fire Academy that’s set to begin in March 2024. Applications for the academy must be submitted by Oct. 20. For more information, visit the Career Opportunities tab on the Las Cruces Fire Department’s website at CLCFD.com or call the Fire Academy at (575) 528-3473.