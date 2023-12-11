EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Interim Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story can take the “interim” part off his title.

City Manager Ifo Pili announced Monday, Dec. 11 that Story has been named the next police chief for Las Cruces, effective Dec. 17.

“I have full confidence in Chief Story. His outstanding leadership, extensive experience and commitment to excellence made him the ideal choice to lead the department into the future. I am most excited about his commitment to strong community engagement and a positive working environment for our officers,” Pili said.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the Las Cruces Police Department. I have seen so much growth in our staff over the past few years, and we are more committed than ever to continue that progress,” Story said. “These men and women do amazing work every day. We look forward to finding ways to highlight our positive interactions with the public and build even stronger connections. We also look forward to objectively evaluating what we do and finding creative ways to improve the community we are all a part of.”

Story has been serving as interim chief following the retirement of former Chief Miguel Dominguez in July. Prior to that, Story served as deputy chief of operations starting in October 2022 and has been a commissioned officer since graduating from LCPD’s 38th Academy in 2007. Story was valedictorian of his graduating class.

Prior to his appointment as deputy chief, Story was a lieutenant with LCPD since 2018. In Story’s 16 years with Las Cruces police, he has overseen the department’s Academy, SWAT team, Traffic Unit, Gang Unit, and he served as Commander of LCPD’s Honor Guard.

In 2012, Story earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from New Mexico State University. Prior to joining LCPD, Story served as a staff non-commissioned officer in the Marine Corps.