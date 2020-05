Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police were dispatched near Hagerty Road and Monte Vista Avenue to the report of a shooting.

It happened Sunday, May 17, at approximately 9 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing as one person was sent to the hospital with unknown condition.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.