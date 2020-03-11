Las Cruces students will have to self-quarantine after returning from out-of-state trips

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Las Cruces Public Schools has canceled all out-of-state travel for students and staff and will ask students currently out of town to stay home for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.

The “travel ban” is effective immediately, the district said in a news release.

“This is a fluid situation,” said superintendent Karen Trujillo. “We are monitoring what the Department of Health is advising and relaying our plans to parents and staff as quickly as we can. Just as we saw today, information regarding this pandemic is constantly being updated.”

About 80 students from Las Cruces High School, Mesa Middle School, and Sierra Middle School left Wednesday for the Student Television Network convention in Washington D.C., which was canceled. Those students will be returning as soon as possible, the district said.

Lynn Middle School students are on an art trip in Las Angeles and their trip has not been affected.

However, the district will ask the students and their siblings to stay home until after Spring Break.

“We are fortunate to have a registered nurse at every school in our district,” said Sandy Peugh, Director of Health Services for Las Cruces Public Schools in a release.

A total of 48 registered nurses are employed at the school district. In addition to a dedicated nurse at each school, the district also has four floating registered nurses, two administrators, and 15 health assistants.

Nurses are said to be working one-on-one with students and staff on the basics of infection control, frequent handwashing and the proper way to cover a cough or sneeze.

According to a release, custodial teams are also taking extra precautions at all schools: frequently-touched surfaces are wiped down with a hospital-grade disinfectant (this includes door handles, sinks, soap dispensers, water fountains, toiles, light switches, phones, and countertops); all restrooms are adequately stocked with soap and paper towels; high-traffic areas that are exposed to students and visitors are mopped frequently.

Parents with concerns about exposure to Coronavirus, or questions about potential travel plans, can call the New Mexico Department of Health, 1-855-600-3453.

For updates on the status of Coronavirus in New Mexico, or for tips on protecting yourself, visit www.cv.nmhealth.org.