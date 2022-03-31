LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Beginning April 1, recreational sales of marijuana will become legal in the state of New Mexico.

A cannabis dispensary store in Las Cruces, R Green Leaf, will open up at 12:01 a.m. on Friday to sell recreational marijuana for the first time.

Officials with the store say there are no local rules about the hours of operation and when the sale of recreational marijuana can happen, and that they’re taking the opportunity to open as soon as it becomes legal.

“Capturing that first sale in the state is going to be pretty exciting,” said Steve Pear, President of Shwazze New Mexico Division.

Schwazze has a total of 10 stores across New Mexico, however, the Las Cruces store will be the only one opening up at midnight.

“At 12:01 a.m., we should have the first recreational sale in the state. Santa Fe will open at 7 a.m., then Las Vegas, Grants, and Roswell at 8 a.m.; and all of Albuquerque at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning,” said Pear.

While lines are expected, Pear does not anticipate to sell out. He explained that the store is stocked up with about three times the normal amount they’ll sell in a week, just for the weekend.

“We’ve got plenty of product. We’ve brought in probably three times what we sell in a normal week for the weekend, so we’ve got ample supply of all our products we’ve got full assortment from multiple flowers strains from pre-rolls to vapes,” said Pear.

Explaining that only people aged 21 years and older will be allowed to purchase recreational marijuana.

“It’s basically like going into a bar, you have to be 21, we will have greeter stations at every single store and everyone’s ID will be checked and everyone has to be 21 (years of age) or over to get in with the exception of a medical card,” said Pear.

The Dona Ana County Sheriffs Department reminding the community that the only place you can consume recreational marijuana is in your home, you can cannot consume it in a public place.

“If you drive your vehicle it’s going to be the same effects if you had alcohol, everyone in the state knows if you drink alcohol and drive your going to have a problem,” said Peter Skowronski Lieutenant Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Department.

He says its important to keep marijuana products out of the hands people under the age of 21.

“You want to make sure your not sharing it with youngsters under the 21. No different than giving alcohol to someone under the age of 21 also understand that there’s going to be edibles and other issues like that and were a little concerned about youngsters having that type of stuff too,” said Skowronski.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.