Las Cruces spring break camp registration now open

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department is offering a Spring Break Camp, which will provide physical fitness, reduce stress and promote the positive use of leisure time, appreciation for the environment, and interpersonal skills.

This five-day out-of-school time program will be available for children grades kindergarten through five (K-5) and will take place at the Frank O’ Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave.

The cost for the camp is $75 per participant, and the camp times and dates are from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m Monday through Friday, March 23, 2020, to March 27 a release said.

Camp officials also said they will offer an option of $20 per day per participant, however, this registration option must be submitted prior to the start date of the camp.

Additional fees may be required with field trips your child attends and will be announced prior to those dates.

Space is limited and registration may be completed online at www.las-cruces.org/play or in person at the following locations:

Parks & Recreation Department Administrative Office , 1501 E. Hadley Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

, 1501 E. Hadley Ave., Meerscheidt Recreation Center , 1600 E. Hadley Ave., 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

, 1600 E. Hadley Ave., Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center, 1401 E. Hadley Ave., 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center , 304 W. Bell Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

, 304 W. Bell Ave.,

For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department office at 575/541-2550.