EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man has been indicted for his role in the shooting of a woman last month in a Las Cruces apartment, according to the Office of the Third Judicial District Attorney.

Margarito Serena was indicted Friday by a grand jury for his involvement in the Jan. 25 shooting of Rachel Miranda.

Serena is charged with receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.

Serena is currently on probation for a battery against a household member charge stemming from last year.

He is accused of possessing a shot gun that he had brought to the apartment of Miranda and her boyfriend David Aguilar.

After the shooting, both men allegedly fled the scene. Serena was arrested by Las Cruces police on Jan. 26 and on Jan. 30, he was granted conditional release with a $7,500 bond.