EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Public Schools wants parents, students, staff and the Las Cruces community to weigh in on budget priorities through the district’s annual budget survey.

The survey is open now through Jan. 12.

The survey went live following Wednesday night’s Budget Town Hall meeting, where attendees were given an overview of the budget process and a timeline for when a final budget will be presented for approval by the LCPS Board of Education.

“Part of that process was an information-gathering session led by the Budget Survey Committee, a group that included administrators, teachers, parents and community members. The committee was tasked with finalizing the survey, which gathers additional public input on spending priorities in the district,” according to a news release sent out by the district.

There will be additional Budget Town Hall meetings in the first quarter of 2024.

According to the LCPS Finance Department, the meetings will update the public on the results of the survey and provide details on any adjustments to the budget before presenting a draft budget to the Board of Education for approval. Those meetings are scheduled for March 12, May 8 and May 21. All meetings will be held in the boardroom at the Dr. Karen M. Trujillo Administration Complex, 505 S. Main St., at 5:30 p.m.

The online survey can be accessed by clicking here.