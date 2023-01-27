EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Public Schools will host a town hall-style meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2 to share a draft calendar of the upcoming 2023-2024 school year for consideration by the LCPS Board of Education. The board could vote to approve the calendar at its next regular meeting on Feb. 21.

The draft was adjusted after approximately 3,800 parents and community members relayed feedback via an online survey.

The meeting will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. inside the boardroom at the Dr. Karen M. Trujillo Administration Complex. For those who cannot attend, a livestream will be available using this link.