EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Public Schools would like parents, students, staff and the Las Cruces community to provide feedback on budget priorities through its annual budget survey, open now through Jan. 6.

The survey went live following Thursday night’s Budget Town Hall meeting, where attendees were given an overview of the budget process and a timeline for when a final budget will be presented for approval by the LCPS Board of Education.

Part of that process was an information-gathering session led by the Budget Survey Committee, a group that included administrators, teachers, parents and community members. The committee was tasked with finalizing the survey, which gathers additional public input on spending priorities in the district.

In 2022, the operating budget for LCPS was approximately $259 million.

There will be two additional Budget Town Hall meetings in the first quarter of 2023. According to the LCPS Finance Department, the meetings will update the public on the results of the survey and provide details on any adjustments to the budget before presenting a draft to the Board of Education for approval.

The LCPS Community Budget Survey, available in English and Spanish, can be accessed here and closes Jan. 6.

Additional details on upcoming Budget Town Hall meetings will be posted on the district website, www.lcps.net, when scheduling is finalized.