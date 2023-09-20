EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Association of Realtors recently held its annual conference in Mescalero, New Mexico, and awarded Las Cruces resident Connie Hettinga with the 2023 New Mexico Realtor of the Year Award.

The association says Hettinga began her real estate career in Anchorage, Alaska, and moved with her husband to Las Cruces in 2002, where she became a member of the Las Cruces Association of Realtors and eventually served as its president.

The association says Hettinga was also the president of the Las Cruces Multiple Listing Service and was named Las Cruces Realtor of the year in 2006.

The association adds Hettinga is the only person to have served two-consecutive terms as state president in New Mexico.

In 2018, Hetting also served as the Immediate Past Chair of Land Use, Property Rights and Environmental committee for the National Association of Realtors, according to the association.

“The 2023 New Mexico REALTOR® of the Year Award is given to an individual that has these met six standards of conduct: REALTOR® Spirit, someone that shows his/her faithfulness to the regulations of the code of ethics and carries out principles of good real estate; civic activity; business accomplishments; local board activity; state association activity; and national association activity.”

-New Mexico Association of REALTORS