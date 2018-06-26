Las Cruces rescue mission looking for donations after fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - A fire destroyed the Gospel Rescue Mission’s thrift store over the weekend, which accounts for 20 percent of the group’s income.



The mission provides needy families with food and shelter, and has been collecting back-to-school clothes for kids.



However, Friday’s fire put the clothing and future any future plans at risk.



Henry Young, the mission’s executive director, told KTSM, “In the fire we lost clothing…almost the entire contents of this building behind us.”



Local business owners are stepping up to help the Gospel Rescue Mission in Las Cruces after its thrift store went up in flames.



⌚️ 10 p.m.

📺 @KTSMtv pic.twitter.com/9HMpN00mui — Patrick Hayes (@KTSMPatrick) June 26, 2018

Meanwhile, another non-profit is stepping up to help and has already raised more than $11,000.



“Certainly fire is always horrible. It’s one of those things that takes a while to recover from but when we found out exactly what was damaged and who was going to be affected that definitely increased the call to action,” said Marci Dickerson, founder of Revolution 120, a local group of business leaders which gives financial support to people or groups.



Dickerson told KTSM, “This store alone serves over 700 of those children and we had to make sure those children were certainly not going to do without this year.”



According to Dickerson, local businesses were happy to donate after learning what happened.



Pic Quick, Angel Care, Precision Home Mortgage, Steinborn, Dick’s Café, Burger Time, Red Mesa, Andele’s and American Linen all donated money, according to Dickerson.



She said, “It took no time. I sent a text and they sent me back money.”



Another group that helped and is still taking donations on behalf of the thrift store is the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico.



Its executive director, Terra Winter, told KTSM, “Our team actually drove by Saturday morning and saw the destruction so we leaped into action and did a lot of Facebook campaigning over the weekend.”



Winter said people looking to donate can drop off supplies at 2600 El Paseo Rd. in Las Cruces.